Is Switzerland really that happy?

A survey conducted on behalf of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) seems to show a satisfied society, but not everyone feels the same. Learn more and discuss this topic, and many other, on "dialogue", a place where you can take part in the conversation.

This content was published on August 30, 2023 - 17:28

Most of the respondents are happy and satisfied with their lives. This is shown by a survey conducted by the SBC of more than 57,000 people in the spring of 2023. Around 61% of the respondents say they are doing well or very well, and only 5% describe themselves as not satisfied. However, psychological factors should be taken into consideration, as well reluctance of individuals who are dissatisfied to participate in surveys.

