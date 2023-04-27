IVF baby boom reported in Switzerland

Every 30th baby was born via IVF © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Almost 2,500 children were born in Switzerland in 2021 as a result of assisted reproductive technology using in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), 13% more than in the previous year, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

Every 30th child was born via IVF, in which doctors fertilise female eggs with male sperm outside the body, the office said in a statementExternal link on Thursday.

In 2021 around 6,900 couples sought medical help to have a child, an increase of 11% on the previous year. IVF treatments were carried out with a sperm donation in 111 couples, resulting in 60 children.

In contrast, multiple births after IVF pregnancies have declined significantly – from more than 15% of births in 2017 to only 4% in 2021.

Age range

The majority of women who used IVF were aged between 35 and 39. Overall, the age of the women varied between 20 and 51, while among the men the range was from 22 to 74.

The main reason for turning to assisted reproductive technology was infertility. More than 98% of the first treatments were performed for this reason. For the remaining 2%, IVF was performed because of the risk of transmitting a serious disease.

Infertility affected the man in about 35% of cases and the woman in 27% of cases. In the remaining cases infertility was present in both partners or the cause was unclear.

