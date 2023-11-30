Little grebe named Swiss Bird of the Year 2024

Well-developed vegetation above and below the water is important so that the little grebe can find enough food for itself and its young. Volker Jungbluth

BirdLife Switzerland has named the little grebe as Bird of the Year 2024. According to the organisation, the smallest local water bird and “little ball of feathers of our waters and wetlands” is a symbol of good water.

The little grebe can be found in Switzerland all year round, BirdLife said on Thursday. The bird with the conspicuous trill favours waters with plenty of shore vegetation and a good herb layer under water with a muddy substrate. However, it must not be too deep, but clear so that it can spot its prey. The little grebe feeds mainly on insects and their larvae; in winter it switches to small fish such as bullheads or perch.

The waterfowl spends its breeding season from April to June mainly at lower altitudes on the Central Plateau, according to the press release. This is also when its striking trill is used for courtship, which it also uses to defend its territory. In addition to its vocalisations, the little grebe impresses the other sex with various diving and imposing manoeuvres. The resulting five or so chicks are initially transported on their backs.

However, despite its wide distribution, the little grebe is not completely carefree: according to BirdLife, it is on the Swiss early warning list of the Red List of Threatened Species. According to the organisation, existing bodies of water must be kept in good condition in order to protect them.

