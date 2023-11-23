Measles and rubella vaccine shortages hit Switzerland

Because of the vaccine shortages, some vaccinations will have to be postponed, the Federal Office for National Economic Supply said. Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella and polio are in short supply in Switzerland. According to the Federal Office for National Economic Supply, several other shortages of medicines have not yet been overcome.

The Priorix vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella is currently out of stock, the office told news agency Keystone-SDA on Thursday. Clarifications are currently being sought so that measures can be taken. Possible alternative suppliers are also being investigated.

As the triple vaccine Boostrix against diphtheria, pertussis and poliomyelitis is currently only available to a limited extent, mandatory reserves have had to be opened. However, the quantity available is not enough to fully supply the market. Some vaccinations will have to be postponed.

Temesta, a drug used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders, is also only available to a limited extent, says the federal office. Supplies of the painkiller Fentanyl, an opioid, are also currently being drawn in part from compulsory reserves. And the shortage of antibiotics has still not been resolved, even after almost a year.

Back in early February, the Swiss government had described the situation as "problematic". Unlike previous years, when shortages mainly affected hospitals, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research said that there was now a shortage of medicines in pharmacies, doctors' offices and for home treatment.

According to the government, the supply of medicines has been deteriorating for several years. But the global shortage in antibiotics, for example, was further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns in China, it said in February.

Working group disbanded

A Swiss medicine shortages task force was then set up. Its task was to find measures to rapidly alleviate shortages. However, the task force was disbanded in April, and issues relating to the supply situation were transferred to other existing structures.

Experts believe that drug shortages are a consequence of globalisation. For cost reasons, most drug manufacturers no longer produce in Europe, but almost exclusively in Asia, especially China and India. It often happens that an active ingredient is only produced at one or two sites in the world.

