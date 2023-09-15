Missing Brit found dead in Switzerland

Grindelwald is popular with hikers ©keystone/peter Schneider

read aloud pause

X

A 29-year-old man missing in Grindelwald, a village in the Bernese Alps, since the end of June has been found dead.

This content was published on September 15, 2023 - 08:21

Keystone-SDA

The British hiker was walking on the Eiger Trail along the foot of the Eiger North Face towards the Glacier Gorge on June 22. He had been missing since then.

The police initiated extensive search measures, but could not find the man. Relatives also searched in vain.

+ Mountain accidents in Switzerland: the figures

On September 12, a body was found. Investigations revealed it was the missing person, the Bernese cantonal police wrote in a statement on Thursday.

Initial indications suggest an accident, they said. Further investigations are underway.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative