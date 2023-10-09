More than 140,000 migratory birds spotted in Switzerland

An osprey with supper Keystone / Chris O'meara

Some 143,470 birds were counted migrating through Switzerland at the weekend. A particularly large number of starlings were sighted, but there were also rarities such as ospreys and red-throated pipits.

Around 4,000 twitchers were on the lookout for migratory birds at 51 locations across the country, the bird protection organisation BirdLife Switzerland announced on Monday. The event took place as part of the international migratory bird days EuroBirdwatch. Throughout Europe, birdwatchers counted a total of around 3.5 million migratory birds.

The record number of bird species counted in Switzerland was set by the starling: 36,813 individuals were counted. Also well represented were the chaffinch (36,186) and the wood pigeon (29,705). Most birds were observed in Ettingen, canton Basel Country, where 7,430 individuals were counted.

BirdLife Switzerland said the event was organised by bird conservation organisations from all over Europe to draw attention to the dangers facing migratory birds. Despite all the joy about the fascinating spectacle of nature, it should not be forgotten that migratory bird populations in Europe and especially in Switzerland continue to decline, it said.

