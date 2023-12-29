Most Swiss want to restrict fireworks for private individuals

The fireworks initiative wants to restrict the sale and setting off of loud fireworks for private individuals. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

More than three-quarters of the Swiss population support the initiative submitted in the autumn to restrict the use of fireworks by private individuals. According to a representative survey, the main reasons for this are animal welfare and air pollution.

The fireworks initiative enjoys strong support among the population, according to the survey: 76% of all respondents are in favour of the initiative and 24% are against. Most of the participants took a clear stance. Only 11% would have chosen the “rather yes” or “rather no” option.

According to the survey, which was commissioned by the news portal Watson and published on Friday, the majority of Green voters were most in favour: 92% were in favour of restricting the use of fireworks by private individuals. A majority in the centre-right camp were also in favour of such a restriction. The initiative received the least support from Radical-Liberal voters, with 62%.

Stress in pets and farm animals

“Stress in pets and farm animals” and “stress in wild animals” were the main reasons given for supporting the initiative. Air pollution also played an important role.

Around a quarter of those surveyed said they were against the initiative. In their opinion, fireworks are a tradition and a part of life. In addition, there are already too many regulations and bans. A ban on fireworks also does not belong in the constitution, they said.

The fireworks initiative wants to restrict the sale and setting off of loud fireworks for private individuals. Pyrotechnic products that are set off without making noise should remain authorised. Large professional public fireworks displays at events should also continue to be permitted if they are authorised on request. The initiative was declared valid with 137,193 votes in favour.

The Watson survey was conducted between December 14 and 20 in collaboration with the social research institute Demoscope; 8,250 people from German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland were surveyed.

