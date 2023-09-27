News report: FIFA to transfer 100 jobs from Zurich to Miami

FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Keystone / Steffen Schmidt

World football’s governing body FIFA is preparing to move 100 jobs, including its legal department, from its historic headquarters in Zurich to Miami in the United States.

FIFA has already transferred certain positions from its Paris office and recently opened offices in Miami to help organise the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to the AFP news agency.

“FIFA is a global governing body and certain departments have been informed of a plan to move to a new permanent headquarters in Miami,” a FIFA spokesperson told Keystone-ATS and AFP.

Headquarters to remain in Zurich

“This is in line with the global vision of an organisation with 211 member associations. Our new offices in Miami and Singapore join our Paris offices and regional development offices around the world. FIFA headquarters remains in Zurich," said the spokesperson.

The legal department would also move to Miami, according to the report. The Florida city would appear strategic due to its proximity to the 41 member associations of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), and its easy connections to South America.

In addition to the 2026 World Cup, the United States will host the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. FIFA was established in Paris in 1904, before moving to Zurich in 1932, which became its main headquarters in 2007.

