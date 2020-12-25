Novel Covid strain also identified in Switzerland
The first cases of patients with the new strain of coronavirus have been confirmed in Switzerland.This content was published on December 25, 2020 - 15:41
The national reference laboratory in Geneva identified two samples with the novel Covid-19 variant according to the Federal Health Office.
Both patients are resident in Britain and tested positive for Covid in Switzerland over the past few days.
The health office said it informed the cantonal authorities, adding that the two patients were believed to be in isolation.
New strains of coronavirus were found independently in Britain and South Africa earlier this week. The new variant is reported to have spread to several countries in Europe as well as to Australia and Singapore.
Switzerland on Monday imposed an entry ban for tourists from Britain and South Africa. Flights to both countries were suspended.
Scheduled flights
However, the ban was partially lifted on Thursday to allow several flights for British tourists from Zurich and Geneva as well as for Swiss residents in Britain.
Further flights are scheduled in the coming days according to the Swiss news agency, Keystone-SDA.
An estimated 10,000 British winter tourists arrived in Switzerland since December 14. They were ordered to go into a ten-day quarantine.
The health office said it contacted passengers from Britain and South Africa via text message to inform them about the health safety regulations.
The government’s advisory Covid task force has called for increased testing and tracing efforts to detect possible cases with the new variant of coronavirus in Switzerland.
The experts warned that the new strain made it more difficult to contain the pandemic, according to a statement published on Friday.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.