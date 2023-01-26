Number of dual national residents stable in Switzerland
The proportion of dual national Swiss last year remains at 19% of the entire population, the same as in 2019, according to the latest statistics.
Most dual nationals also have an Italian passport (23%), followed by French (11%) and German (9%) – all of which are neighbouring countries.
The Federal Statistical Office reported on Thursday that two-thirds of dual nationals acquired their Swiss citizenship through naturalisation, while only a third were Swiss at birth.
The share of dual nationals living in Switzerland has increased significantly since 2010, when they represented 14% of the whole population.
In 2018, Switzerland eased citizenship requirements for people aged 25 or under living in Switzerland who have a connection to the Alpine state.
