One in 20 in Switzerland is ‘materially and socially deprived’

In 2021, 5% of the population had to go without certain “important goods, services and social activities” due to lack of money, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) says.

As well as the 5% who had to forego important expenses – making them “materially and socially deprived” – some 7.9% had to go without buying new clothes or eating or drinking with friends once per month, the FSO said on Tuesday.

However, this indicator was much lower than elsewhere in Europe, where it is 11.9% on average.

Overall, the poverty rate in Switzerland increased in 2021 to 8.7% of the population, compared with 8.5% the previous year.

This represents 745,000 people in Switzerland who live on an income below the poverty line – defined as an average of CHF2,289 ($2,546) per month for a single person and CHF3,989 per month for two adults and two children.

Foreigners, those living alone or in a single-parent situation, or those without any post-school education or employment are mostly affected. Some 157,000 people lived on an income below the poverty line even though they were working.

The Caritas charity said on Tuesday that poverty has “significantly and continuously” increased since 2014, and that demand for food and everyday products in their charity stories is continuing to increase.

The charity called on the government and cantonal authorities to do more to tackle inflation and its impact on lower-income groups.

