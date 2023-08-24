Over 8,000 people swim across Lake Zurich

Hundreds of purple-capped heads in Lake Zurich on Wednesday. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Some 8,224 swimmers took part in an annual lake crossing in Zurich on Wednesday afternoon. Conditions were ideal, with a water temperature of 27°C.

The 33rd crossing of Lake Zurich was uneventful, organizers said. Around 400 people provided security, including 100 lifeguards. Boats were stationed every 50 to 70 meters and those who failed to complete the course were brought safely ashore.

The first participants set off at 2:30pm on the 1,500-meter course between Mythenquai and Tiefenbrunnen. The last ones set off around 6pm.

The event is not timed. Crossing the lake is not a competition and even fast swimmers are asked to watch out for slower ones. Swimmers aged 12 and over can take part. Teenagers must be accompanied. A total of 110 young people participated.

