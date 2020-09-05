Pandemic boosts Swiss market for villas and holiday homes

Quarantine is less painful in a room with a view. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The demand for second homes and detached houses in Switzerland has been increasing since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

This content was published on September 5, 2020 - 12:12

RTS/ac

Real estate professionals are seeing a renewed interest in chalets and other holiday apartments. The trend is benefiting smaller tourist destinations in particular. According to Wüest Partner, the price of second homes in Switzerland has risen by 3.6% over the past 12 months.

The demand for detached villas also increased this summer: 14% across the country and up to 25% in small and medium-sized towns such as Fribourg, Neuchâtel and Sion.

The fear of a second wave seems to play a role with some Swiss seeking to avoid being confined in an apartment in the city centre. According to geographer Pierre Dessemontet, there is also a need for more space for teleworking and a garden or patio for leisure activities.