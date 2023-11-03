Psychological problems on the rise among young Swiss

In 2022, 29% of young women reported psychological distress. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Last year, some 85% of the Swiss population reported feeling healthy, and 83% happy, according to new statistics. Mental health problems are however on the rise.

According to Switzerland’s largest health survey, which is published every five years by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), 18-24-year-olds and especially young women have been particularly affected by psychological problems.

Overall, people suffering from psychological distress rose from 15% in 2017 to 18% in 2022, the survey found. The figure for young women was 29%.

The proportion of smokers meanwhile fell from 27% in 2017 to 24% in 2022. E-cigarettes and other alternatives to traditional cigarettes were mainly smoked by young adults. Alcohol consumption has halved since 1992 – when the first of these surveys was carried out – and habits have changed: people drink less, but binge more.

Some 43% of the population were overweight or obese; and while men were significantly more overweight than women, the ratio is balanced when it comes to obesity.

