Quarter of doctors in Switzerland over 60

Every fourth doctor in Switzerland was over 60 years old in 2021. Of those under 45, 61% were women.

October 10, 2023

The medical profession worked in 17,233 medical practices and outpatient centres, the Federal Statistical Office said in its statistics on doctors on Tuesday. They shared 19,004 full-time positions. A total of 28.4% of these professionals were over 60 years old.

Among primary care providers, the proportion of older people was 25.5%, and in practices and centres for specialised medical services or with a mixed range of services, 29.8%. In 2021, 44.3% of the medical profession were women. Among doctors over 45, their share was 39%, while among those under 45 it was 60.7%.

Primary care practices and outpatient clinics employed 47.9% women. In specialist and mixed practices and centres, the proportion was 41.8% and 44% respectively.

