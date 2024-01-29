Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Quarter of Swiss use painkillers

Medication intake has risen steadily over the past 30 years Keystone / Martin Ruetschi

In 2022, 55% of the Swiss population had taken a medication seven days before the survey. The consumption of painkillers in particular showed an upward trend: while 12% used painkillers in 1992, this figure had risen to 26% by 2022.

This content was published on January 29, 2024 - 10:56
Keystone-SDA

These are the findings of the Swiss Health Survey 2022 published by the Federal Statistical Office on Monday. A quarter of the population aged 15 and over suffered from severe physical complaints in the four weeks prior to the survey, and a third slept badly.

+ Switzerland braces for higher health premiums in 2024

Medication intake has risen steadily over the past 30 years: in 1992, 38% had taken medication seven days before the survey. In the year under review, the figure was over half. Women took medication more frequently than men. The proportion of people taking medication increases with age, reaching 86% among the over 75s.

Some 85% of respondents still rated their state of health as good or very good in 2022. However, 46% suffered from weakness and 45% from back pain.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.

End of insertion
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.