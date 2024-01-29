Quarter of Swiss use painkillers
In 2022, 55% of the Swiss population had taken a medication seven days before the survey. The consumption of painkillers in particular showed an upward trend: while 12% used painkillers in 1992, this figure had risen to 26% by 2022.
These are the findings of the Swiss Health Survey 2022 published by the Federal Statistical Office on Monday. A quarter of the population aged 15 and over suffered from severe physical complaints in the four weeks prior to the survey, and a third slept badly.
+ Switzerland braces for higher health premiums in 2024
Medication intake has risen steadily over the past 30 years: in 1992, 38% had taken medication seven days before the survey. In the year under review, the figure was over half. Women took medication more frequently than men. The proportion of people taking medication increases with age, reaching 86% among the over 75s.
Some 85% of respondents still rated their state of health as good or very good in 2022. However, 46% suffered from weakness and 45% from back pain.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.