Racism watchdog warns of anti-Semitic trend in Switzerland

The president of the Federal Commission against Racism, Martine Brunschwig Graf, has warned of an increase in anti-Semitic behaviour in Switzerland.

This content was published on November 27, 2023 - 08:49

Keystone-SDA

The Middle East conflict must not be exported to Switzerland, she emphasised.

The rise in anti-Semitism in Switzerland is not new, Brunschwig Graf told Swiss public broadcaster RTS on Sunday. This is a repeat of 2011 and 2014 when the conflict in the Middle East also intensified.

“But now the intensity, the number of acts and polarisation are striking trends to which we must pay attention,” she said. Beyond the violence against Jews, the former PLR national advisor also observes tensions against Muslims. “Racism and anti-Semitism concern us all,” she insisted.

Asked about the hateful campaigns of the Swiss People’s Party, Brunschwig-Graf said that all political parties are free to address the themes they want, but they must not use calls to hatred to defend their positions.

The president of the anti-racism commission, who will end her mandate in December, has witnessed an awareness of racism during the 12 years of her activity. “More than 60% of people believe that racism in Switzerland must be taken seriously and that it must be fought.”

The media have also become aware that racism must be denounced and are paying particular attention to it in the way they deal with the subjects, without press freedom being affected.

Former parliamentarian Ursula Schneider-Schüttel, who was not re-elected in October, will take over this mandate. “It’s a difficult subject, but it is worth getting involved,” said the Geneva resident.





