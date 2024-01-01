Revellers celebrate the New Year in Switzerland

The "Zibelegring", equipped with a long-handled juniper broom, wooden mask and and air-filled pig bladders takes part in the traditional "Achetringele" procession to welcome in the New Year in Laupen, Switzerland, on December 31, 2023. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

Thousands of people welcomed in 2024 at street parties - and more traditional gatherings - across Switzerland, with huge celebrations especially in Zurich and Geneva.

This content was published on January 1, 2024 - 10:49

Keystone-SDA

Around 10,000 firework rockets fired from boats lit up the night skies above Lake Zurich for around fifteen minutes. An estimated 150,000 spectators watched the event.

Fireworks displays were also organised in smaller towns such as Lac Noir, canton Fribourg, and Brunnen, canton Schwyz. However, no major fireworks displays were organised in the German-speaking cities of Bern or Basel.

In canton Bern, dozens of people plunged into the icy waters of the Moossee lake (5-6° Celsius) for the traditional New Year's Eve swim. This event has taken place every December 31 at midday since 1999.

It is believed that the end-of-year bath, a tradition practised in many countries, washes away sins and allows you to leap into the new year purified.

In canton Bern, the residents of Laupen celebrated the Achetringele custom for the hundredth time on New Year's Eve. The tradition involves chasing away evil spirits with bells, juniper brooms, pig bladders and scary masks to welcome in the New Year.

Fans of running were also able to start the New Year in a sporty fashion with a marathon race in Zurich that began at midnight.

