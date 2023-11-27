Rogue speed cameras flash 10,000 innocent drivers in Swiss capital

The faulty speed cameras have now been removed from service. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Badly programmed speed cameras incorrectly flashed 9,604 vehicles this autumn in the Swiss capital city, Bern.

This content was published on November 27, 2023 - 10:53

Kestone-SDA

The new radar system made the errors between September 12 and October 19. The problem arose due to an error in the programming of the software.

Four measuring systems in the city of Bern were affected, as the Bern cantonal police announced on Monday. The people affected will be informed by letter in the coming days and the approximately 6,000 fines that have already been paid will be refunded.

The incorrectly programmed devices are a new generation of measuring systems with loop technology. The devices were tested and approved by the Federal Office of Metrology.

Only the four systems in Bern were in use across Switzerland. The systems were stopped on October 19.

