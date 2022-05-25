Second case of monkeypox reported in Switzerland

Monkeypox is a mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. Since May, there have been rising cases in Europe and elsewhere. Http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/eid/vol7no3/hutin.htm Cdc Â€“ Yvan J.f. Hutin, Et Al. outbreak Of Human Monkeypox, De

The number of confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus in Switzerland has risen to two. The second case was detected in a person in Geneva, who was contaminated during a trip abroad.

This content was published on May 25, 2022 - 11:07

Keystone-SDA/sb

The infected person is currently in isolation and “his general condition is good and does not currently require hospitalisation”, the Geneva cantonal health authorities confirmedExternal link on Tuesday.

Contact tracing is underway to find people who have been exposed to the sick person, they said.

This is the second known monkeypox case in Switzerland, following the one detected in Bern on SaturdayExternal link in a person who also caught the virus while travelling abroad.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder, and was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the 1970s. It is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. The number of cases in West Africa has increased in the last decade.

Since early May, authorities have been investigating 237 suspected and confirmed cases in 19 mostly European countries.

Most of the infections so far have not been severe, and many, but not all, of the cases have been reported in men who have sex with men. Symptoms include a fever and a distinctive bumpy rash.

The Geneva-based World Health Organization on Tuesday said the outbreak can be contained as more governments said they would launch limited vaccinations to combat rising infections.

