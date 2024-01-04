Seven people and a dog rescued from Swiss chairlift

The Cardada chairlift with Lake Maggiore in the background Keystone / Davide Agosta

The Swiss air rescue service Rega intervened on Wednesday to free seven people and a dog trapped on a chairlift in Ticino, southern Switzerland.

A helicopter took them back to the lower station of the Cardada chairlift in Cimetta, north of Locarno.

The Air Rescue Guard was alerted at around 10am. On arrival, the helicopter crew lowered three rescuers onto the chairlift. They helped the passengers put on the evacuation harness and then hoisted them aboard the aircraft, Rega said.

This type of intervention is quite rare, it added.

The chairlift between Cardada and Cimetta was first put into service in 1954. According to the operators, it is the last chairlift still in service in Switzerland to have been built with side-facing seats. The aim is to give passengers a better view.

