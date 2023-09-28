Spanish man charged with human trafficking in Switzerland

The 32-year-old Spanish man is accused of running a prostitution network in Switzerland that exploited 20 women. Keystone / Andreas Arnold

The Office of the Attorney General of Zurich has charged a 32-year-old Spanish man with human trafficking. He is accused of running a prostitution network across Switzerland that exploited 20 women.

The suspect allegedly recruited women from South America in a targeted manner using false pretences, Zurich prosecutors said on Wednesday.

In Switzerland, he placed women in accommodation in cantons Zurich and Aargau and made them work illegally for his escort business. Several women were forced to hand over most of their income to him. The defendant enforced the conditions of the prostitution work.

The man is also accused of illegally hiring several drivers, also from South America, to take the women to their clients.

The suspect, who remains in custody, has been charged with human trafficking, encouraging prostitution, and violating the law on foreigners and integration.

The defendant acknowledges the facts in principle, which is why a trial can take place under a simplified procedure before the district court of Pfäffikon in canton Zurich. The prosecutor will indicate the required sentence during the hearing, a spokesperson told Keystone-ATS. A date has not yet been set.

