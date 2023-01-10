St Gallen town wins 2022 Wakker heritage prize

Lichtensteig is a small town (population 1,800) in canton St Gallen in eastern Switzerland. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Lichtensteig, a small town in northeast Switzerland, has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Wakker prize for its efforts to revitalise its historic old town and disused industrial buildings.

“Combining audacity and innovation the small town in the Toggenburg region has brought these places back to life,” the Swiss Heritage Society declaredExternal link on Tuesday at the announcement of this year’s heritage prize winner.

The award is a validation of the picturesque town’s “Mini.Stadt” strategy, a long-term development plan to position Lichtensteig as an innovative small town in the middle of the countryside that offers “spaces at reasonable prices for people to carry out their visions and ideas”.

This strategy has enabled the town to attract new residents and keep existing inhabitants, as well as encouraging cultural projects and redeveloping the town’s infrastructure. For example, the municipal authorities have moved into disused bank premises, allowing the creation of a “Rathaus für Kultur” [City Hall for Culture]. The old fire station has also been transformed into a clothes shop and the Areal Stadtufer industrial area has been converted into a cultural centre with workshops, craft shops and accommodation.

Rich history

For centuries Lichtensteig was a wealthy trading town in St Gallen’s rural Toggenburg region. It was also one of the historic founding locations of the UBS bank, and well-known for watchmaking.

However, from the 1970s the local economy started its slow decline and hundreds of jobs were lost. Until recently, its population was constantly falling. Consequently, shops and businesses closed in the centre and firms moved from nearby industrial areas.

Ironically, the recent changes follow the possible arrival of an erotic shop in the peaceful town centre that sparked local protests and led to discussions about the long-term development of Lichtensteig. Joining forces, politicians, entrepreneurs and locals then launched several new projects to stem the flow of departing residents.

Founded in 1905, the Swiss Heritage Society is focused on “the preservation of important landmarks, the development of the structural environment, and the promotion of good architectural design”. It has awarded the Wakker Prize (worth CHF20,000) annually since 1972.

