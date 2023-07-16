Stay in Switzerland this summer, says travel industry ombudsman

“Crowded places are like a full restaurant: the quality of service declines," ombudsman Franco V. Muff told the newspaper. Keystone / Atienza

The Swiss are advised to avoid holidays in overcrowded resorts such as the Balearic Islands, Egypt and Greece, says the Swiss travel industry ombudsman in an interview with SonntagsBlick newspaper.

He recommends staying in Switzerland during the summer and travelling abroad in the spring. “Crowded places are like a full restaurant: the quality of service declines," ombudsman Franco V. Muff told the newspaper.

He notes that the Swiss become particularly upset by lack of cleanliness. "It's a recurring theme. Not just abroad, but in Switzerland too,” says Muff.

“If you have a problem," he adds, "it's useful to gently seek dialogue with the service providers. If that's not enough, the ombudsman comes into play.”

"Most of the time, we manage to settle disputes,” he told the paper. “In around 10% of cases, we obtain financial compensation for consumers in the form of a payment or a voucher from the travel service provider. Only in a very small minority of cases do we fail to find a solution."

According to Muff, the Swiss handle holiday problems differently depending on where they live. "People from the countryside are sometimes a little more complicated. Travellers from cities, where everything moves fast like Zurich or Basel, are generally interested in a quick solution. They don't argue forever.”

