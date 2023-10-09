Summer hangs on in Switzerland

© Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Some regions of Switzerland experienced a summer’s day on Sunday. Shortly after noon the measuring station in Fahy, canton Jura, recorded temperatures above 25°C, said SRF Meteo.

October 9, 2023

On Sunday and Monday the highs in the lowlands were between 22°C and 26°C. That is significantly higher than the average at this time of year. The October norm for Bern is 14°C, according to SRF Meteo. In the south, too, it was record-breakingly warm with temperatures of up to 30°C.

Temperature records had already been broken in Switzerland in the first week of October. In Lucerne, for example, the mercury hit 27°C on October 3. The previous high was 26.6°C. The measuring stations in Bern and Wädenswil, canton Zurich, also registered records.

Last year, Switzerland experienced the latest summer day since measurements began. In Chur in eastern Switzerland 25.4°c was recorded on October 30.

