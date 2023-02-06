Survey reinforces working mother stigma in Switzerland

Both Swiss men and women still feel that mothers should work less than fathers. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Swiss fathers should spend more time in the workplace than mothers, who should work less to care for children, according to a survey.

The results of the survey from research institute Sotomo suggest that the stigma of working mothers remains in Switzerland.

Both men and women agreed that the ideal workload for fathers is 80% of their time spent in the office – or four days a week.

Both genders agreed that mothers should work less, but there was some disagreement on the exact work-family balance.

Women thought that a 60% workload is ideal while men felt that 50% would be better.

However, most respondents supported state-funded measures to support families, included more daycare places for children.

In 2021, The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) criticised Switzerland for having one of the most expensive daycare facilities in the developed world.

Other research has shone light on the amount of unpaid domestic chores that women carry out instead of being in the workplace.

In 2020, women contributed on average 28.7 hours a week on such tasks compared to 19.1 hours by men, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

The Sotomo Institute survey on part-time work, released on Monday, interviewed more than 2,000 people across Switzerland at the end of 2022. The survey respondents reported a current 91% workload for men and 55% for women.





