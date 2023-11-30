Suspension bridges flourish in Nepal, thanks to a Swiss initiative

Keystone / Diego Azubel

For more than half a century, Switzerland has fostered a collaborative partnership with Nepal, contributing to the development of suspension bridges in the mountainous region. The recent inauguration of the 10,000th installation, spanning an impressive 283 meters, marks a significant milestone in this enduring alliance, taking place in the picturesque foothills of the Himalayas.

November 30, 2023

In the rugged valleys of Nepal, suspension bridges gracefully traverse rivers, span gorges, and connect mountain peaks, showcasing architectural marvels that cling to breathtaking heights. Among these, one Nepalese bridge stands out, reaching an impressive height of 135 meters and ranking among the world's tallest.

With a landscape boasting over 6,000 rivers, the genesis of Nepal's suspension bridges dates back to the 1960s when a Swiss geologist spearheaded their initial construction. This collaborative effort between Switzerland and Nepal has endured through the decades, culminating in the recent inauguration of the 10,000th bridge within Nepal's borders.

Similar landscapes

Highlighting the shared topography of Switzerland and Nepal, Prabin Manandhar, the Country Director Nepal of Helvetas, emphasized the exchange of expertise between the two nations. Swiss engineers have consistently contributed their knowledge to bridge construction in Nepal, with over 3,000 individuals trained since the partnership's inception, as reported on the Swiss public television, RTSExternal link.

According to Swiss ambassador to Nepal Danielle Meuwly, the Nepalese now possess the capability to uphold the highest construction standards for bridges. This empowerment has led to the creation of an average of two suspension bridges daily, strategically connecting and opening up remote valleys.

In regions where constructing roads faces formidable challenges due to limited facilities and resources, Nepalese engineer Kumar Jirel explains the pivotal role of bridges. These structures offer a more accessible solution, allowing for quicker construction with fewer resources, ultimately reducing costs. As a result, these suspension bridges have become indispensable lifelines, seamlessly uniting landscapes that share both beauty and engineering challenges.

And suspension bridges are now used by more than 20 million Nepalese every day.

