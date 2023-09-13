Swiss abbot says he is target in sexual abuse investigation

Jean Scarcella has withdrawn from his role as father-abbot of Saint-Maurice until the end of the investigation ordered by the Vatican into high-ranking Catholic clerics in Switzerland in connection with sexual abuse allegations and their cover-up. © Keystone / Olivier Maire

read aloud pause

X

A high-ranking Catholic cleric indicated on Wednesday that he was being investigated by the Conference of Swiss Bishops in connection with allegations of sexual abuse and their cover-up.

This content was published on September 13, 2023 - 11:20

Keystone-SDA

Jean Scarcella has withdrawn from his role as father-abbot of Saint-Maurice until the end of the investigation.

“The investigation also concerns an accusation that was made against me,” Scarcella wrote in a press release. He indicated that he took the decision to suspend his office in agreement with the Abbey Council and the President of the Conference of Swiss Bishops (CES) to guarantee the independence of the investigation.

He assures the Bishop of Chur Joseph Bonnemain, who is in charge of the investigation, his full cooperation.

+ Swiss Bishops' Conference orders investigation into hidden sex abuse cases

The CES announced on Sunday that it had ordered the opening of a preliminary investigation on June 23 following accusations of covering up sexual abuse. Accusations were made in a letter “against several emeritus and serving members of the Conference of Swiss Bishops as well as other members of the clergy in the management of cases of sexual abuse”, it said.

+ Sweeping study finds 1,000 cases of sexual abuse in Swiss Catholic Church since 1950

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative