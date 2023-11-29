Swiss air force suspends PC-21 flights after accident

The accident occurred at the Emmen military airfield in central Switzerland on November 28 at the end of a training exercise. Photo ©VBS/DDPS

read aloud pause

X

All flights using PC-21 aircraft have been suspended in Switzerland following an accident on Tuesday afternoon at a military air base in central Switzerland involving a training plane.

This content was published on November 29, 2023 - 09:49

SRF

The accident occurred at the Emmen military airfield on Tuesday afternoon at the end of an exercise. Two trainer planes were due to land when one deviated and left the runway.

The pilot and student on board were able to eject and land safely using parachutes. The plane came to rest, damaged, in the meadow next to the runway. One of the pilots was taken to hospital.

+ Switzerland to take part in NATO air exercise in Italy

The aircraft involved in the accident was a PC-21 trainer plane manufactured by the Swiss firm Pilatus. The two-seater aircraft has been used by the army since 2008.

An investigation has been opened and the air force has decided to temporarily suspend all flights with its PC-21 fleet.

+ Air Force flies with sustainable fuel for the first time

The fleet is used for basic and advanced training for jet pilots as well as in air combat and aerobatic training. A total of eight aircraft are typically used for training purposes.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative