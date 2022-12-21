Swiss authorities help ease ambulance crisis in Ukraine

The authorities say there is a shortage of ambulance vehicles across Ukraine. Keystone / Roman Pilipey

The Swiss cities of Zurich and Basel have joined forces to provide Ukraine with ten ambulance vehicles.

The city of Zurich is contributing CHF500,000 ($536,890) towards the purchase and transport of used ambulances to the war-torn country, the local authorities announced on Wednesday.

For its part, the cantonal government of Basel City is paying CHF225,000.

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) is also involved in the project.

Earlier this year, Basel contributed CHF750,000 to aid organisations for emergency relief operations in Ukraine, officials said.

The idea which was launched a local chapter of the right-wing Swiss People's Party was supported by the Zurich's city parliament government.

Earlier this year, Switzerland also sent fire trucks and rubble-cleaning equipment to Ukraine at the request of government.

