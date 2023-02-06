Swiss citizens to receive ‘state-of-the-art’ ID cards
Anyone applying for a Swiss identity card from March 3 will receive a model featuring the latest security features and design.This content was published on February 6, 2023 - 12:22
The new ID card available from March 3 features “state-of-the-art” security features, the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) saidExternal link on Monday.
“Certain security elements are inserted into the materials, others are created during the manufacture of the card and still others when the card is personalised,” it said in a statement.
For the first time, the design of the new Swiss ID is similar to the Swiss passport.
All identity cards issued to date will remain valid until their expiry date, Fedpol said. The costs of the ID card remain unchanged.
It will still be possible to order a Swiss passport and identity card together. ApplicationsExternal link can be made at the relevant cantonal passport office or Swiss diplomatic representation abroad.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.