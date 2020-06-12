Swiss Covid-19 fundraising totals CHF40 million 





A man receives a food handout in Geneva @Eric Roset/Swiss Solidarity

The national charity, Swiss Solidarity, says it has collected almost CHF40 million ($42 million) to help vulnerable people in Switzerland affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The sum has been collected since a national fundraising day on March 23. So far, CHF23.3 million has been handed out to aid projects, a statement said on Friday.

Although the government has progressively relaxed the anti-virus lockdown measures, many people have still not been able to return to their normal lives, the organisation wrote. “Many are still suffering from the social and economic effects of the crisis,” it said.

In all, 103 organisations have received financial support from Swiss Solidarity, which is the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, swissinfo.ch’s parent company.

Projects included food deliveries, transport and home help for the elderly and the disabled, as well as financial aid for those in need. “There was also help for people who have suffered in particular from a loss of income and in some cases don’t even have enough money to buy enough food,” the statement said.

Aid had been distributed efficiently and effectively, despite the larger than normal demand, which has pushed some organisations to their limits, Swiss Solidarity added.

But many also experienced “a great solidarity” from the Swiss public, with people volunteering and restaurants preparing meals.