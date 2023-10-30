Swiss Covid-19 vaccination campaign targets most vulnerable

In Switzerland, the coronavirus continues to circulate – albeit at a low level - and can cause a severe form of Covid-19 in vulnerable people, the FOPH says. ¬©ti-press

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has launched a nationwide campaign to encourage particularly vulnerable people – the over-65s and anyone with a pre-existing illness - to get a Covid jab this autumn.

The most vulnerable are at increased risk of developing a severe form of the disease, and their immune protection is most likely to decrease, FOPH said in a statement on Monday. It also recommends the flu vaccination for people at risk.

The health office on Monday launched a targeted, national campaign “Vaccinate against flu and Covid-19” that runs until November 19. Information will be published in various magazines, on TV and cinema screens, and online.

“Since almost everyone has already been in contact with the coronavirus, our immune system has already encountered it. In people without risk factors, current variants generally only trigger mild forms of the disease,” the FOPH said.

However, vulnerable people are at increased risk of developing severe disease, and their immune protection is most likely to decline.

“Vaccination strengthens protection against a serious course of the disease and its complications for several months.”

The health office adds that flu is not always harmless and can occasionally lead to serious complications. It therefore recommends an annual flu vaccination, the FOPH said.

