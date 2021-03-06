Swiss direct democracy could undo a free trade deal with Indonesia

Under the free trade deal, a fixed quota of Indonesian palm oil will benefit from tariff reductions. Keystone / Fazry Ismail

After almost 14 years of negotiations, Switzerland and Indonesia have managed to agree the terms of a free trade deal. A referendum brought by opponents of palm oil imports is the last stumbling block.

Palm oil is at the heart of a referendum this weekend on a free trade agreement between Switzerland and Indonesia. The treaty aims to facilitate trade with the South-East Asian country and would remove customs duties on Swiss exports like cheese, pharmaceutical products, and watches.

Indonesia, for its part, would be able to sell its industrial products on the Swiss market duty-free. Tariff reductions are also planned for certain agricultural products, in particular palm oil, of which Indonesia is the world’s largest producer and exporter.

Those backing the referendum include opponents of globalisation, left-wing parties and some non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Their arguments against the free trade deal are mainly environmental, with opponents pointing out that palm oil cultivation is linked to the destruction of the rainforest. Supporters of the deal, on the other hand, argue that imported palm oil will have to meet certain environmental standards in order to qualify for a tariff reduction.

The latest poll by the GfS Bern research institute predicts that the “yes” camp (in favour of the free trade agreement) will win 52% of the vote

Where it all began

The seeds of the referendum were arguably sown a decade ago when in 2010 the environmental lobby group Greenpeace took on Swiss food giant Nestlé in a no-holds barred campaign. Greenpeace accused Nestlé of abetting deforestation in tropical countries by using unsustainable palm oil in its products. To drive the message home, Greenpeace created a gory YouTube videoExternal link in the style of a Kit Kat advertisement that equated eating the chocolate bar with killing orangutans.

Nestlé’s attempts to take the video down from YouTube and police its Facebook page only made matters worse. The multinational was finally forced to admit defeat and it pledged to eliminate deforestation in its supply chain by 2020.

Palm oil – which had subtly become a ubiquitous part of Swiss consumption through margarine, baked goods, chocolate, soap and lipstick – was now in the spotlight. Questions about its sustainability were firmly etched into the public consciousness and the commodity was cast in the role of the villain.

Soft target

It wasn’t just food companies like Nestlé that faced flak for their use of palm oil. Banks like Credit Suisse were also criticised for investing and lending to palm oil producers. Research by Indonesian NGO Walhi has shown that legal violations occurred at various plantations funded by Swiss banks. The NGOs Bread for All and the Swiss Catholic Lenten Fund claimed that between 2009 and 2016 Credit Suisse alone had provided financial services worth $901 million (CHF910 million) to the palm oil industry.

Swiss farmers capitalised on the poor reputation of palm oil to lobby for the protection of domestic rape seed oil producers. However, the Swiss Farmer’s Association, which led these lobbying efforts, was embarrassed when Swiss public television revealed that farmers in the country were using palm oil feed supplements to feed their dairy cows.

Free trade deal

Although Swiss consumers, farmers and NGOs were gradually turning against palm oil, the government was keen to do more business with Indonesia – the world’s biggest producer of palm oil. Negotiations between the EFTA block (Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) and Indonesia began in 2007, and ten years later murmurs of an imminent free trade deal began doing the rounds.

Parliamentarians in six of Switzerland’s 26 cantons (Geneva, Thurgau, Bern, Fribourg, Vaud and Jura) then voted in favour of cantonal initiatives to exclude palm oil from the deal. However, the national parliament rejected these initiatives while agreeing to incorporate sustainability criteria and protect rape seed farmers from adverse consequences of any subsidised palm oil imports.

It appeared that the Alpine nation’s consensus-seeking approach paid off. Switzerland (along with fellow EFTA members) and Indonesia signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Jakarta on December 16, 2018. A year later the deal was approved by the Swiss parliament.

Referendum time

The free trade agreement appeared to be signed and sealed but delivery was rudely interrupted by a rag-tag group led by organic winegrower Willy Cretegny and farmers’ union Uniterre. The so-called “Stop Palm Oil” committee launched a referendum against the free trade deal, and quickly gained the support of around 50 organisations before collecting over 50,000 signatures to trigger a referendum.

As expected, the government came out strongly against the referendum hailing the free trade deal as a pioneer in that it had sustainability criteria already built into it. What was unexpected were divisions among left-wing parties and within the Swiss NGO sector. For example, the majority of Social Democrat politicians were behind the free trade deal when it was put to parliament for approval, as were the party leaders. But the party later had to change its position, after pressure from the rank and file delegates a few weeks ahead of the vote.

Many NGOs were also reluctant to condemn the trade deal outright. They liked the idea of the sustainability clauses incorporated in the agreement but were not completely convinced that verification measures and sanctions were effective. Greenpeace Switzerland, who deserves a lot of the credit for raising awareness on the effects of palm oil in the first place, is one such example. The NGO recommended a “no” vote for the deal, while admitting that “in principle, this is a step in the right direction”.

How Swiss citizens vote on March 7 does not just affect Swiss commercial relations with Indonesia. The result could determine the fate of other free trade deals in the pipeline with environmentally sensitive partners like Malaysia or the South American Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) block.

