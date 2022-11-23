Swiss doctor among five new European astronauts
Marco Sieber has been chosen as a “career astronaut” by the European Space Agency (ESA) – he will become only the second Swiss spaceman in history.This content was published on November 23, 2022 - 17:15
The 33-year-old from Bern was chosen from a total of 22,500 candidates who applied for a spot in the latest promotion. The other members of the elite crew, announcedExternal link by the ESA on Wednesday, come from Belgium, France, Spain, and the UK.
Sieber, who currently works as a urologist in the bilingual Swiss city of Biel/Bienne, is also a paratrooper in the Swiss army, as well as the holder of a private pilot’s licence.
He previously worked as chief medical officer for the Swiss forces in the KFOR international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo. And in his free time, Sieber is a fan of adventure sports, including skydiving, paragliding, scuba diving, ski touring, and kitesurfing.
As a career astronaut, he will receive training for missions to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) and beyond, the ESA said. The education starts with a 12-month basic training course in the ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany, in spring 2023.
