Swiss ex-diplomat creates tropical forest in China

Gérard Burgermeister, a former Swiss botanist and diplomat, has spent years transforming a rubber plantation in southwest China into a tropical forest with rich biodiversity.

The tropical forest that he has created now boasts more species than the whole of Switzerland.

For over 20 years, Gérard Burgermeister, 70, a former botanist, economist and diplomat, has been living in Yunnan province, in southwest China, following his time at the Swiss embassy in Beijing.

The Swiss nature lover initially bought two hectares of local land. “When we arrived, there were only rubber trees. Now we have around 300 species of tree. That's at least three times the number of tree species in Switzerland. That makes me very happy,” he told Swiss public television, RTS.

Burgermeister continues to plant trees in the tropical forest, where they grow easily: “In this climate you plant one tree and you easily have a giant within a few years. In Switzerland you need a lot more patience.”

Thanks to his work, the soil has regenerated, birds have returned and an entire ecosystem has developed that he looks after with great care.

In the forest the buildings are perfectly in harmony with nature. Burgermeister rents out five guest rooms. The houses are completely open on the outside, as is typical of local architecture. With spectacular views of the Mekong River, guests can enjoy the peace and quiet of the nearby town.

“Here, Gérard does everything to ensure the animals and plants are in perfect symbiosis with the architecture,” says guest Yiyun Zhang.

Burgermeister says he has no plans to leave the forest, which has become his life's work. “Yunnan is a superb location, with fabulous cultural and environmental riches. And I planted trees here, so I have roots,” he jokes.

Through his personal efforts to protect local biodiversity, the former diplomat hopes his work will inspire others.

