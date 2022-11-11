Swiss Film Selection – Swiss films for an international audience

Still from the Swiss film: How I survived the Bol d’Or boat race on Lake Geneva, which is already on the platform ©RTS/Play Suisse.

SWI swissinfo.ch, the international unit of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), offers a selection of Swiss documentary films with English subtitles from the streaming platform Play Suisse that are available worldwide.

This content was published on November 11, 2022 - 09:00

The latest offering examines the tragic crash of Swissair flight 111 in 1998, a spectacular post office robbery in Zurich, a runaway train drama in the Swiss Alps and much more. English-speakers can now enjoy Swiss films that were previously accessible only in Switzerland in any part of the world.

SWI swissinfo.ch’s offer, which targets Swiss citizens living abroad as well as an international audience interested in Switzerland, is now enhanced with this growing selection of top films from and about Switzerland. The documentaries produced for the streaming platform Play Suisse in German, French and Italian are now also subtitled in English and accessible from abroad.

Easy access via any browser

Access couldn’t be easier. Go to www.swissinfo.ch/films to choose a film from the selection of exciting documentaries that are regularly updated. The growing list of films cover a wide range of issues: from the Ukrainian women of Donbas to rock climbing in southern Switzerland, and from surviving the 2019 Bol d’Or Mirabaud boat race on Lake Geneva to spectacular crimes committed in Switzerland.

How to get the latest updates

