Swiss forest fire dies down, but further flare-ups can’t be ruled out

Dozens of hectares of (mostly) spruce trees were destroyed by the fires. © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Large fires which broke out three weeks ago in southern Switzerland have stabilised enough to allow a return to normality, authorities have said.

This content was published on August 5, 2023 - 12:36

In the last few days, firefighters and forest workers have found just isolated embers, and emergency work is gradually winding down, authorities said on Friday evening.

On July 17 large fires broke out in the mountains above Bitsch in canton of Valais, leading to the temporary evacuation of over 200 locals.

+ Swiss forests: threatened by fires, drought, and invasive species

However, new fires still cannot be ruled out, authorities said. Embers hidden in the ground can often ignite new flames months later. The fire brigade is thus keeping a ten-strong first-aid unit on alert, while equipment such as a mobile extinguishing tank will also remain on site for the time being. A helicopter can also be requested at short notice if necessary.

The army, which was also involved in operations, carried out a final surveillance flight – equipped with thermal imaging equipment – last Monday.

+ How heat resistant drones tackle forest fires

Civil protection staff will continue to operate a fire watch, and around 25 civil defense staff will be deployed by the middle of next week.

Elsewhere, forestry experts will analyse the increased risk of erosion due to heavy rainfall, it said.

In total some 132 hectares were affected by the fire, of which 35 hectares were rocky terrain.

About three quarters of the trees in the affected forest area were burned, mostly spruces.

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

