Swiss government steps up fight against athlete abuse

Public funding for sports clubs is to be directly tied to the application of zero-tolerance ethical rules, the government said on Wednesday.

Sports Minister Viola Amherd told a press conference in Bern that the decision gave authorities the legal competence to “reject, cut, or demand repayment” of grants accorded to sports organisations in case of non-compliance.

The goal is to “raise awareness among everybody in the sporting world, from trainers and the public to officials and sponsors, as well as parents who send their children to training sessions,” Amherd said.

The government decision comes after a series of abuse scandals in sports including synchronised swimming, dancing, and gymnastics.

Problems at the national sports centre at Magglingen were also raised in 2020.

As part of the new rules, to apply from March 1, sports organisations will have to pledge to take measures to protect athletes – particularly young athletes – from violence, sexual abuse, discrimination, and psychological bullying, in order to qualify for public funding.

Reporting

A national system for the signalling of abuse cases has also been in operation since the start of 2022. This will continue to be operated by the Swiss Sports Integrity foundation, Amherd said. Disciplinary action can be taken by the overarching Swiss Olympic federation.

Amherd reiterated that in the vast majority of cases, the work done by Swiss sports clubs – often involving volunteers – is excellent.

