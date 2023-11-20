Swiss hospitalisations in 2022 exceeded pre-Covid level

A patient in a hospital bed in Lausanne in August 2022 © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The number of hospitalisations in Switzerland rose to 1.49 million in 2022, above the pre-pandemic level.

Outpatient consultations in hospitals remained unchanged compared to 2021. Almost two-fifths of hospitals recorded a deficit of over CHF1 million ($1.1 million).

The operating costs of all hospitals totalled CHF33.9 billion last year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) revealed in the latest statistics on hospital operations on Monday. This was CHF1 billion more than in the previous year.

In 2022 the FSO recorded 1.04 million hospitalised people. Despite growth of just under 1%, the number of inpatients remained below the pre-Covid figure from 2019.

The main reasons for hospitalisation were injuries (13.6% of cases), followed by musculoskeletal and connective tissue diseases (13.2%). Circulatory diseases (11.4%) and tumours (9.2%) were the next most common diagnoses.

There were 24.38 million outpatient consultations in 2022.

