Swiss lakes are full again thanks to rainy season

The water levels of many rivers and lakes in Switzerland are high again thanks to recent heavy rains. This follows a period of lower-than-usual rainfall during winter.

This content was published on May 9, 2023

The drought conditions of the first few months of this year appear to be over, according to Swiss public radio, SRF.

Over the past few days, heavy rainfall has refilled many of Switzerland’s rivers and lakes. Further rains are expected this week.

Heavy rains fell north of the Alps at the weekend affecting the Bernese Oberland, the central and eastern northern slopes of the Alps and the central and eastern Plateau region, according to the Federal Office for the Environment. The water levels in the lakes in central and eastern Switzerland have since risen beyond their long-term averages.

Lakes in canton Ticino in the south of Switzerland are full, and groundwater levels have returned to normal.

The risks of forest fires across Switzerland have also subsided and fire warnings have been lifted, SRF said.

Despite the recent rains, snow is still lacking at higher altitudes. The amount of snow is still below the long-term seasonal average, SRF said.

Parts of Switzerland were on drought alert this winter due to the paucity of rainfall. Southern Switzerland and French-speaking regions were particularly affected.

