Swiss media group data published on dark web

The Swiss newspaper group CH Media says company data stolen by cyber criminals during a recent ransomware attack has been published on the dark web.

This content was published on May 3, 2023

“Initial analyses show that the data is from our delivery organisations,” said CH Media in a statementExternal link. The media group publishes regional papers such as the Aargauer Zeitung and the Luzerner Zeitung.

“Based on the current analysis, postal subscriber data can no longer be ruled out. Further detailed investigations are carried out in close cooperation with internal and external specialists as well as the responsible authorities.”

The stolen data reportedly includes payroll and confidential personal data from the delivery organisations.

The IT systems of the Swiss newspaper groups Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) and CH Media were attacked on March 24 by a group that reportedly calls itself “Play”. The attack also compromised the ability of some newspapers to publish full editions at the time.

The hackers had reportedly demanded a ransom to stop the release of sensitive staff data on the dark web.

No NZZ data has been published to date, the company confirmed to Swiss public radio, SRF, on Wednesday.

Cyber-attackers have hacked several Swiss private and public targets in the last few years, with ransomware attacks on the rise.

These include defence contractor RUAG, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Swiss municipalities.

