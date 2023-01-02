Swiss police break up illegal rave party

The all-night party near Bulle in western Switzerland was eventually shut down by police on January 1 at 12pm. Police cantonale Fribourgeoise

Police broke up an illegal outdoor party attended by about 500 people on New Year’s Eve at a forest near Bulle in western Switzerland, it was reported on Sunday.

This content was published on January 2, 2023 - 09:01

Keystone-SDA/RTS/sb

One officer was slightly injured during the police operation, Fribourg cantonal police said in a statementExternal link.

The illegal rave, which began at 9.30pm on December 31 at a location known as “Grande Cithard”, was eventually shut down by several police units on January 1 at 12pm.

Around 500 people had travelled to the party from Switzerland, France and Italy.

The organiser, a 29-year-old Fribourg resident, has been identified and will be reported to the authorities, the cantonal police said on Sunday.

“These kinds of wild parties are not tolerated on our territory,” the police said.

Elsewhere in Switzerland thousands of people flocked to New Year’s Eve celebrations, enjoying the first coronavirus restriction-free events for the first time in two years. The unseasonably mild temperatures also helped draw crowds.

Thousands gathered at Lake Zurich to witness the "Silvesterzauber" (New Year's Eve magic) fireworks which took place just after midnight. Large New Year's Eve celebrations were also held in other Swiss cities. In Geneva, there was a big party by the lake with live concerts, as well as the traditional fireworks.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative