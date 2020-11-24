Police to investigate terrorist motives behind Lugano attack

The 28-year-old woman has been arrested. © Keystone / Ti-press / Pablo Gianinazzi

One person has been seriously injured and another lightly hurt in an attack in a department store in the southern Swiss city of Lugano.

November 24, 2020

Keystone-SDA/Reuters/dos

Police in canton Ticino said that the attacker, a Swiss woman living in the region, grabbed one of the victims by the throat and attacked the other with a knife, also in the throat, on Tuesday afternoon.

She was pulled away by a couple at the scene before being arrested. Neither of the injuries to the victims are life-threatening.

Later on Tuesday, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland said an investigation would be opened into the attack and that terrorist motives were suspected.

The director of the Federal Office of Police, Nicoletta della Valle, told a press conference that it is however “too early” to draw any links between the incident in Lugano and other attacks.

Last month, the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) published its annual security report, and said that the terrorist threat in Switzerland was currently heightened, notably in the context of the spate of attacks around other European countries this year.

An investigation is currently underway into the fatal stabbing of a Portuguese national in Morges in western Switzerland in September. If found to be a terrorist act, it would be the first such incident recorded in Switzerland since 2011.