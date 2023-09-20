Swiss population tops nine million for first time

Switzerland is becoming more crowded, according to official statistics. © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

read aloud pause

X

At the end of June, more than nine million people lived in Switzerland for the first time in history - there were exactly 9,006,664. This includes not only permanent residents but also the non-permanent foreign resident population, such as asylum seekers.

This content was published on September 20, 2023 - 11:36

Keystone-SDA

The permanent resident population of locals and foreigners at the end of the first half of 2023 numbered 8,902,308 people, as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Wednesday. Some 2,369,382 people had a foreign passport.

The permanent resident population includes the Swiss population and all people with a valid residence permit who have been in Switzerland for at least 12 months. This means that those in need of protection from Ukraine with their S status also belong to this population. At the end of June, the FSO counted 45,405 people with this status.

According to previous FSO information, 47,200 foreign people had immigrated to Switzerland by June 30, most of them from EU/EFTA states. According to the federal government, the reasons are the strong demand on the labour market and the structurally low unemployment.

At the end of the first half of the year, the non-permanent resident population included 104,356 people, as the FSO also announced. This part of the population includes people in the asylum process with a stay of less than 12 months as well as foreigners with a short-term residence permit for less than 12 months.





How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative