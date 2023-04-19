Swiss president reaffirms importance of French-speaking world

Swiss President Alain Berset (right) and Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Louise Mushikiwabo, (left) ahead of their meeting at the University of Fribourg on April 18, 2023. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

Switzerland wants to further develop its cooperation with the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), in particular by supporting electoral processes and international digital governance.

This content was published on April 19, 2023

Keystone-SDA/sb

Swiss President Alain Berset made the pledge during a meetingExternal link in Fribourg on Tuesday with OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo.

The OIF was created in 1970 to promote the French language, develop economic cooperation in the French-speaking world, and help mediate in international conflicts. Switzerland became a member of the organisation in 1995 and hosted the 2010 Francophonie summit in Montreux.

Berset and Mushikiwabo discussed the role of Switzerland, the third largest donor to the OIF, in promoting democracy, peace and human rights in the French-speaking world. Berset also recalled Switzerland’s long multilingual experience and its support for the promotion of the French language around the world.

For her part, Mushikiwabo reaffirmed her intention to continue the transformation of the OIF that she initiated upon her election in 2018.

She presented her vision of a French-speaking world which is “connected, competitive and united”, and influential on the global stage.

The organisation currently has 54 member states, 27 observer states, and 7 associate members. Switzerland is the joint-third biggest donor with Belgium, behind France and Canada. It contributes CHF4.1 million ($4.6 million) a year.

The 19th Francophonie summit will be held in France in 2024.

