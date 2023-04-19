Swiss president reaffirms importance of French-speaking world
Switzerland wants to further develop its cooperation with the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), in particular by supporting electoral processes and international digital governance.
Swiss President Alain Berset made the pledge during a meetingExternal link in Fribourg on Tuesday with OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo.
The OIF was created in 1970 to promote the French language, develop economic cooperation in the French-speaking world, and help mediate in international conflicts. Switzerland became a member of the organisation in 1995 and hosted the 2010 Francophonie summit in Montreux.
+ Switzerland’s four languages (video)
Berset and Mushikiwabo discussed the role of Switzerland, the third largest donor to the OIF, in promoting democracy, peace and human rights in the French-speaking world. Berset also recalled Switzerland’s long multilingual experience and its support for the promotion of the French language around the world.
+ Bilingual students have the upper hand
For her part, Mushikiwabo reaffirmed her intention to continue the transformation of the OIF that she initiated upon her election in 2018.
She presented her vision of a French-speaking world which is “connected, competitive and united”, and influential on the global stage.
The organisation currently has 54 member states, 27 observer states, and 7 associate members. Switzerland is the joint-third biggest donor with Belgium, behind France and Canada. It contributes CHF4.1 million ($4.6 million) a year.
The 19th Francophonie summit will be held in France in 2024.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.