Swiss Red Cross to send earthquake relief team to Morocco

Eight specialists from the Swiss Red Cross will help quake victims who have lost their homes by providing shelter and access to drinking water and food.

In addition, the Swiss Red Cross (SRC), with the support of the federal government, is providing CHF750,000 ($838,400) in emergency relief. The SRC has also opened a donation account.

The logistics team in Morocco is taking care of the import and receipt of the relief supplies. The relief workers will come from the SRC emergency pool, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the national societies.

The SRC team of specialists will support the Moroccan Red Crescent to ensure logistics and take care of cargo planes landing in Casablanca and customs clearance, the SRC said.

In addition, the SRC team will ensure the transport of relief supplies to the affected areas and procure additional material on the ground. The Moroccan Red Crescent mainly needs tents, cooking utensils, mattresses, blankets and water canisters.

German aid cancelled

So far, Morocco has turned down several international offers of help. The authorities of the North African country have also not yet responded to an offer from Switzerland. Only rescue teams from a few countries, including Spain and the United Kingdom, have been allowed into the country.

A planned German Red Cross (DRK) aid transport to Morocco's earthquake zones has been cancelled.

"For reasons beyond our control and that of our partners in the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, new rules and regulations have been announced at short notice that make it impossible for the aircraft to take off," a DRK statement said. These developments are deeply regretted because the people on the ground urgently need help after the severe earthquake.

The Moroccan government is under increasing pressure to accept more international aid. "It is important that in times like these, aid is provided solely according to the measure of need and humanitarian work is supported from all sides," a DRK spokesperson said.

According to information from the United Nations Children's Fund, Unicef, about 100,000 children have been affected by the disaster. Thousands of houses in the country have been destroyed. As a result, many families have become homeless and have to spend cold nights outdoors.

