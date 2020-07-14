Swiss Solidarity raises CHF40 million for most vulnerable affected by Covid-19

More than 100 charities, including Incontro in Zurich (pictured), have been able to assist those in need thanks to the Swiss Solidarity campaign. Keystone / Alexandra Wey

The humanitarian charity Swiss Solidarity is helping over 100 groups to provide emergency assistance to the elderly, the homeless and other vulnerable people who have been struggling in Switzerland during the coronavirus pandemic.

swissinfo.ch/sm

Since launching its campaign in March, Swiss Solidarity has raised nearly CHF40 million ($43 million) and passed on CHF24 million to fund 115 aid projects around the country. Another CHF16 million is slated for distribution in September.

About half of the people in need live in Switzerland’s five largest cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Lausanne and Zurich. Some 46% of the money has provided financial relief; 22% has been spent on services, for example, for the elderly or people with disabilities; 16% has purchased food for the needy; and 15% has contributed to coordination and communication efforts.

Caritas Switzerland and the Swiss Red Cross are among the 11 national and 93 local groups ensuring that the funds are used correctly. Swiss Solidarity is the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, swissinfo.ch’s parent company.

Contributions to the special fund for those affected by Covid-19 in Switzerland can still be made via the website (www.glueckskette.ch) or the postal account 10-15000-6, using the reference “Coronavirus”.



