Tell us: What’s on your mind these days?

We’re wondering how you’re doing and what worries you. Let us know by taking part in this Swiss Broadcasting Corporation survey.

April 3, 2023

Topics like the war in Ukraine and the cost of healthcare are on the minds of many Swiss, whether they live in Switzerland or abroad. We’re interested in your opinion about the big issues as well as everyday life.

Take part in the surveyExternal link

Participation is anonymous and your answers will be kept confidential. The survey is available in German, French, Italian and Romansh, and it takes about 12 minutes to complete. Research institute GfS Bern is conducting the survey on behalf of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company.









