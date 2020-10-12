Swiss to raise funds for Covid-19 victims in developing countries

For people living in refugee camps, slums, war zones or extremely impoverished countries, living conditions have deteriorated so dramatically due to the Covid-19 pandemic that the need for our help has never been so urgent, says the Solidarity Chain. Keystone / Dimitris Tosidis

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) has announced a special fundraising campaign for victims of the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide.

This content was published on October 12, 2020 - 13:46

swissinfo.ch/urs

The humanitarian charity Swiss Solidarity said on Monday that the money collected on October 22 in collaboration with the SBC would help partner organisations around the world alleviate the impact of the crisis for people living in refugee camps, slums, war zones or extremely impoverished countries.

About 100 million people in developing countries risk becoming victims of extreme poverty, according to a report by the World Bank.

“The coronavirus crisis is hitting the world’s most vulnerable the hardest, exacerbating existing problems such as social inequality and poverty,” said Roland Thomann, Swiss Solidarity director.

“We can overcome the global coronavirus crisis, but only if your solidarity extends beyond our country’s borders,” he said.

Insufficient

In July the charity released CHF2 million ($2.2 million) from its emergency aid funds to its partner relief organisations. They ran information and prevention campaigns in Bangladesh, Tanzania, Yemen, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Myanmar and Mozambique.

However, funding is far from sufficient, according to Swiss Solidarity.

Set up more than 70 years ago, Swiss Solidarity is the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, swissinfo.ch’s parent company.